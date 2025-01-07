High wind warning in effect Tuesday, gusty conditions in east Kern

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Wind is the big weather story for your Tuesday. A Mono Wind event in the Sierra Nevada is causing winds to pick up in eastern Kern County.

Strong northeast winds are expected in the desert and parts of the KRV Tuesday. A high wind warning is in effect for the desert, including Mojave and Jawbone Canyon, until Wednesday morning. A wind advisory is in effect for a portion of the Kern River Valley, also until Wednesday morning.

Gusts could be up to 50 mph throughout the day Tuesday. Be cautious while driving through these areas. Keep both hands on the steering wheel, maintain a safe following distance and be aware of any debris that could get blown around. Travel in high profile vehicles, like trucks, can be more difficult in high winds. Use extra caution if driving a larger vehicle.

Windy conditions could also make temperatures feel about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than expected. Have a safe Tuesday, Kern County!

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 56 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 57

Arvin: 56

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 58 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 56

Wofford Heights: 57

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 58 by the afternoon.

California City: 59

Ridgecrest: 61

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 51 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 48

Pine Mountain Club: 44

