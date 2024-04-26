High winds continue with scattered rain chances Friday

Happy Friday, Kern County.

We have another cool day across the county. High winds will continue in the mountains and desert, making the air feel even cooler in those areas. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible in the desert, particularly near Mojave, throughout Friday. A high wind warning is in effect for the area through 11:00 p.m. Friday.

Mountain areas have a wind advisory in effect as well, and high temperatures in Tehachapi and Frazier Park are barely reaching 50 degrees. Coupled with wind gusts up to 30 mph, mountain areas will have a chilly Friday.

In the Valley, there is a moderate chance for scattered thunderstorms. Bakersfield's high temperature is only 69 degrees, and scattered showers pop up across Kern as the latest system moves East.

The good news is a high pressure system is coming in from the Pacific and bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures back to Kern. The gradual warm-up is expected to begin on Sunday.

In the meantime, have a safe Friday.

