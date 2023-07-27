Watch Now
Highs near 100° the next few days

We're expecting typical summer heat to linger
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 21:47:09-04

Tuesday was cooler than expected, reaching only 99° in Bakersfield.

Sadly, that trend did not continue.

Temperatures on Wednesday were actually warmer than expected, with Bakersfield reaching 106°.

Highs will stay right around 100° for the rest of the work week, before dropping a few degrees this weekend and into next week.

Desert areas remain very hot, with highs near 110° through the weekend.

Fortunately it looks like desert areas will drop off by next week, and mountain towns will fall all the back into the mid 80s!

