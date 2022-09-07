Historic heat Tuesday

Tuesday was a historically hot day in Bakersfield.

The high temperature recorded at Meadows Field was a scorching 115°.

That ties us for the 9th hottest day all time.

You have to go back 72 years to 1950 to find the last time we hit 115° in Bakersfield.

Tuesday also set the record for the hottest September day on record, crushing the old high of 112° set back in 1955.

The daily record high of 111° set in 1904 was broken as well.

Of course the heat extended well beyond Bakersfield.

Tehachapi soared to 100°, and Delano hit 108°.

Even along the coast temperatures were extremely warm, with 99° recorded in San Luis Obispo.

We're not done with hot temperatures, either.

Bakersfield is expected to hit 110° on Wednesday, and will stay above 105° through Friday.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through that time, so please keep heat safety in mind and do what you can to stay cool and hydrated.

Changes are coming, though.

Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 90s by the weekend.

Our cooler temperatures will be accompanied by rain chances all across Kern.

Those rain chances will be the result of tropical moisture from what is now Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico.

That storm is expected to weaken significantly as it approaches California, but will still bring quite a bit of rain to the state.

We'll continue to monitor the track of the storm and bring you updates on our rain chances.

