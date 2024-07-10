Historic heatwave continues

Monday's high of 114° was Bakersfield's third day in a row at or above 112°.
That hasn't happened since 1938.
Tuesday's high of 109° was our seventh day in a row at or above 107°.
That also hasn't happened since 1938.
So this is truly is a historic heatwave.
The last time it was this hot for this long FDR was president, gas was about $0.20 a gallon, and Bakersfield had less than 30,000 people.
Our heatwave isn't stopping yet, either.
Highs are expected to be between 108° and 112° from Wednesday through Saturday.
If we were to get to ten days in a row at or above 107°, that would be the first time since 1933.
Our heat will back off a little next week at least.
Highs look to be under 105° by Monday and Tuesday.
That's still hot, but a big improvement over where we have been.
