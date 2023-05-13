Hot the next 7 days

The heat is almost here.

Bakersfield warmed up into the mid 80s Friday, the first 80° day of the week.

The 80s won't last, though.

We'll be in the 90s by Saturday, and will stay there as far as we can forecast.

It actually looks like the hottest day of the forecast will be Mother's Day, when Bakersfield will be at 98°.

If we were to hit 100°, it would be the first of the season, and earlier than out average first 100° day, which is May 31st.

It's not just heat we're tracking, though.

Our weather pattern will send some moisture our way, resulting in pop-up showers and even the possibility of thunderstorms.

Best chances for those showers will be in the mountains and desert, starting Sunday and going into next week.