This weekend will be the hottest weekend of the year so far.

We should all hope it will be the hottest weekend for the rest of the year too, because the incoming heat looks brutal.

On Saturday, the high in Bakersfield is forecast to be 108°, which would make it the hottest day of the year so far.

Desert areas will be over 110°, the Kern River Valley will be over 105°, and even higher mountain areas could crack 100°.

Sunday looks even hotter.

Valley highs will top 110°, with Bakersfield expected to hit 113­°.

Temperatures will be near 110° around Lake Isabella, and over 115° in parts of the desert.

Tehachapi could reach 100° again on Sunday, too.

Monday doesn't look much better, with Valley highs up to 110° possible.

Nearly every Kern County resident will be under an Excessive Heat Warning Saturday through Monday.

It will be VERY important to stay cool this weekend.

Avoid the outdoors, get to AC if you don't have it, and drink lots of water.

Be sure to check in on the people you know that are sensitive to the heat, too.

Temperatures this hot mean heat exhaustion or even heat stroke can occur quickly if precautions aren't taken.

Stay safe out there.