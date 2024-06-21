We're heading into the hottest weekend of the year so far.

The hottest temperature in Bakersfield so far this year is 105°, a mark we've actually hit three times.

It looks like we may beat that this weekend.

The forecast high for Bakersfield is 107° on Saturday and 106° on Sunday.

Temperatures will be around 100° in the Kern River Valley this weekend, with lower 90s in the mountains.

The hottest desert locations could get up to 110°!

A Heat Advisory is in effect through the weekend, so do what you can to stay cool and hydrated in this intense heat.

Temperatures will fall off next week, but not by much.

Triple digits are possible as late as Thursday here in the Valley, making this the longest heatwave of the season so far.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

