I have nothing but good news as Onshore Flow brings perfect conditions all week long

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County

I have nothing but good news regarding our weather story.

Temperatures are coming down and looking to stay well below seasonal average for the next several days.

Forecast high for Bakersfield is 91 degrees today.

More good news, Onshore Flow is present pushing that moisture East. Drying our air up and clearing our skies.

We still have a 10-20% chance of rain for Mountain areas only which ends later this evening.

Today expect light winds, partly cloud skies and Air Quality in the moderate zone.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.