Inversion keeps us foggy, air quality worsens

High pressure means a slow warming trend
Posted at 3:51 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 18:51:08-05

A strong area of high pressure off the coast has sent temperatures soaring for much of California!

That's not been the case in the San Joaquin Valley.

Sure, we've seen a warming trend, but the Valley remains the coolest part of the county.

That's because we've got a valley inversion in place.

That means a layer of warm air has settled in above the surface, in this case about 3,000 feet.

The layer of warm air is very stable, trapping cooler air below.

It also traps in pollution, resulting in poor air quality for the weekend, and keeps fog in the forecast.

Another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning.

That fog will lift into the afternoon, with sunny skies coming back from there.

Highs in the Valley and south mountains will be in the lower 70s, with another round of 80s expected around Lake Isabella and in the Kern Desert.

