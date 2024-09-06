Isolated storms this weekend, cooler next week

We're still tracking heat in the forecast, but we're tracking a few other things, too.

Let's start with the heat.

Bakersfield made it into the triple digits for the third consecutive day on Friday, officially putting us into a heatwave.

The heatwave will likely last through Monday, as temperatures are expected to remain above 100°.

It's not just Kern County dealing with the heat either, most of central and southern California will be in the triple digits this weekend.

The other thing we're tracking for this weekend is a push of monsoonal moisture.

That will give us the chance for isolated showers or storms to develop in Kern both Saturday and Sunday.

Lightning, and especially the potential for lightning to spark new wildfires, will be the biggest concern with these storms, but any stronger storms that are able to get going may also feature gusty winds and brief heavy downpours.

Storms won't be widespread either Saturday or Sunday, they'll be mainly confined to our mountain and desert areas Saturday, and will mainly impact the desert on Sunday.

Looking into next week, we're tracking a nice cooldown.

An upper level low will make its way onshore from the pacific late next week.

The exact track of this low will have a big impact on our temperatures, but at this point I'm optimistic that our temperatures will fall below 90° by the end of the week!

