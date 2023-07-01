It's the hottest weekend of the year so far

Happy holiday weekend everyone!

We have been pushing these triple digits back as far as we could and now they are moving right in the forecast and getting comfortable.

Saturday in Bakersfield is expected to reach 107°.

Arvin looks to be the hottest location in the county at 109°.

Grapevine communities will be in the low 90s while the Kern River Valley is in the low 100s.

And of course our deserts are reaching highs close to 106°.

It’s a hot one folks, but you can beat the heat on the coast.

Pismo Beach is set to be 69° today if you want to head out this weekend!

This heat isn’t going anywhere for a while.

However, Bakersfield will slowly trail down to the upper 90s by the end of next week.

