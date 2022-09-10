Kay brings rain, cooler weather

Despite cloud-filled skies, temperatures still broke 100° on Bakersfield Friday.

A high of 104° extends our fourth heatwave of the year to 11 days.

It won't last any longer though!

Kern's Excessive Heat Warnings are set to end at 8 PM Friday night, and won't be reissued for a long time!

Highs fall into the lower 90s in the Valley on Saturday, with highs as cool as the 70s in the mountains.

The cooler weather is thanks in large part to what is now Tropical storm Kay off the coast of Baja California.

A cooldown is not the only thing Kay will be responsible for, though.

Heavy bands of rain from Kay began moving into California early Friday, and moisture from the storm will continue to bring rain chances into the weekend.

Here in Kern, we expect a 60% chance of rain in the Valley and an 80% chance for rain in our mountain communities on Saturday.

Models continue to show considerable variability in the rainfall forecast, and Kay is now turning away from California.

Currently, I expect 0.10" to 0.25" of rain in the Valley through Saturday, with 0.33" to 0.66" expected in the mountains, and 0.15" to 0.35" in the desert.

Locally higher amounts are possible, especially in southern Kern.

Areas that pick up these higher totals may be some flooding, and a Flood Watch is in effect for our mountain and desert communities on Saturday.

Remember, if flooding does occur, be sure to avoid flooded areas, and never drive through flood waters.

Turn around, don't drown!

Stay up to date with the forecast through the weekend as we continue to track tropical moisture.

