Labor Day weekend kicks off with triple digit heat

Labor Day weekend in Bakersfield is starting off with extreme heat, and these blistering temps will stick with us into next week as well.

Bakersfield saw temperatures reach 106° on Friday, and we are not catching a break the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach 103° on Saturday and will climb back up to 106° on Sunday.

Across the state, highs on the coast are unusually hot for this time of year.

San Luis Obispo saw a high of 83° on Friday and plans to see the high skyrocket to 96° on Sunday.

Los Angeles will see a similar spike in temperatures.

Friday, Los Angeles grappled with 90° heat and anticipates temperatures on Saturday to reach 99°— just shy of 100°.

Labor Day in Bakersfield will be very close to record-breaking.

The forecast high is 108° on Monday.

That would tie this Labor Day for the second hottest on record.

The excessive heat warning is in effect through Wednesday, so be sure to stay cool and drink plenty of water.