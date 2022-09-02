Labor Day weekend looking to bring record breaking heat to all of the West Coast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone, happy Labor Day weekend.

Prepare for scorching temperatures setting in today on all of the West Coast.

A massive heat dome is parked and bringing the heat.

We should see records broken early next week as temps peak just in time for Labor Day.

Temperatures could reach 11-15 degrees above our average conditions, seasonal average temperature for Bakersfield is 95 degrees.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 107 degrees.

Excessive Heat Warning is in effect, due to expire Tuesday evening.

Expect clear skies and light winds here on the valley floor.

As always, stay safe and stay hydrated.