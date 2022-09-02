Watch Now
Labor Day weekend looking to bring record breaking heat to all of the West Coast

Prepare for the worst heatwave of the season. Forecast high for Bakersfield is 107 degrees today. Heat peaking on Labor Day. Avoid direct sun and keep an eye on kids and pets.
Posted at 5:58 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 08:58:43-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone, happy Labor Day weekend.

Prepare for scorching temperatures setting in today on all of the West Coast.

A massive heat dome is parked and bringing the heat.

We should see records broken early next week as temps peak just in time for Labor Day.

Temperatures could reach 11-15 degrees above our average conditions, seasonal average temperature for Bakersfield is 95 degrees.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 107 degrees.

Excessive Heat Warning is in effect, due to expire Tuesday evening.

Expect clear skies and light winds here on the valley floor.

As always, stay safe and stay hydrated.

