Last nice day for a long time

Monday was nice!

Bakersfield hit a high of 68° with plenty of sun and calm conditions.

You may look at Tuesday's high of 69° and think the same.

You'd be wrong, though.

Active weather is on the way, with two strong storms set to impact Kern County.

The first will impact Kern County Tuesday into Wednesday, the second Thursday night into the weekend.

The first thing we'll notice with storm number 1 is strong winds.

Winds will pick up Tuesday afternoon, and by Tuesday night gusts over 40 miles per hour will be possible in the Valley, and over 70 miles per hour in wind-prone parts of the desert.

The desert winds may be strong enough to create areas of blowing dust as well.

Rain and snow will move into Kern County Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Valley rain will be light and mostly insignificant.

The mountain snow will be much more impactful.

Snow levels will drop all the way down to 1,000 feet by late Tuesday night, well below pass level.

I'm expecting 2-4" of snow over the Grapevine by noon Wednesday, and 3-6" in Tehachapi.

That means major travel impacts are possible for the Wednesday morning commute, including closures on both I-5 and highway 58.

Rain and snow will continue off and on through Wednesday night and into Thursday, with more travel impacts possible.

Storm number 2 looks to impact Kern Thursday night into early Saturday.

Details will fluctuate a bit depending on the path of this storm, but in general it looks to have a lot of moisture, and to be very cold.

That means a better chance of heavy rain in the Valley, and heavy snow in our mountain communities.

Travel impacts will be likely once again to end the week.

There's a LOT to track over the next 7 days, stay tuned for updates, especially if you're planning to travel.

