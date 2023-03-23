latest storm winding down

Rain and snow are still falling across Kern County!

The rain is lighter than Tuesday's though, and the snow is falling above the passes.

Lingering showers, and even and thunderstorm are possible through Wednesday night.

Even on Thursday, a stray shower or storm can't be ruled out, but I think most spots will stay dry.

We will see some gusty winds in eastern Kern, as well as some cooler than normal temperatures.

Bakersfield's forecast high of 58° Thursday is well below the seasonal average of 71°.

We'll stay chilly, too.

The forecast highs through the weekend remain in the 50s.