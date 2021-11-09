Light rain expected Tuesday

Rain is back in the forecast for California!

I say California because our next system closing in will bring beneficial rain and snow to much of the state, but not so much here in Kern County.

Soaking rains of over half an inch are likely for the northern half of the Central Valley, with a good foot of snow possible in the Sierra Nevada.

We do expect some of that rain to make it here, but only a fraction of what northern California will receive.

Here in Kern, clouds will increase Monday evening, and a few spotty showers are possible overnight after midnight, but the main line of showers will approach between 7 and 10 in the morning Tuesday.

That means you may need to turn on your wipers for the morning commute!

Showers as well as low clouds and fog will linger into the afternoon for our mountain communities.

Eastern Kern looks to stay mostly dry.

Rain totals in the Valley are likely going to be less than a tenth of an inch, with up to a quarter inch in the foothills where showers get trapped.

Skies will begin to clear Tuesday evening.

The system will also bring strong winds to eastern Kern, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible in wind-prone areas.

Temperatures will be cool on Tuesday, with highs in the 60s in the Valley, and a mix of 50s and 60s in the mountains.

Air quality will be good!

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the main concern will be fog forming early in the day.

However, that will depend on how much rain the system on Tuesday brings.