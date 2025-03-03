Light showers early Monday, wind hangs on into afternoon

Happy Monday, Kern County. The storm system that brought passing thunderstorms in the valley and mountain snowfall Sunday is wrapping up this morning.

Light passing showers are possible early this morning in Bakersfield, and a few lingering snow showers are possible in the mountains. Additional snow accumulation is more likely in higher elevation areas, such as Pine Mountain Club.

Something that will hang on into the afternoon, unlike the precipitation, is wind. A high wind warning is active in the Mojave area, and a wind advisory is active for the rest of the desert through Tuesday morning. Sustained winds 35-45 mph are possible in Mojave with gusts up to 70 mph possible. Look out for blowing objects and fallen trees during this wind event.

Gusty winds are possible in the mountains, too, so visibility could be impacted as wind blows snow and rain around early this morning.

As of 4:00 a.m. Monday, wind gusts as high as 68 mph were observed in Mojave, and Tehachapi had gusts up to 35 mph.

In the extended forecast, we're dry Tuesday before another storm system arrives Wednesday. We'll have more on that storm in the morning show Tuesday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

