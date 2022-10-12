Looking ahead: Rain chances drying up before coming back

Well we saw thunderstorms on Monday, and a bit drier of conditions Tuesday.

Storms and showers chances are drying up slightly towards the end of this week- and then coming back into our forecast this weekend.

Something else coming in this weekend? Our cooldown.

Bakersfield is seeing these upper 80s for the next few days and dropping to the low 80s come Sunday.

The 10% chance of rain in the Valley comes back on Sunday as well.

The Kern River Valley is feeling similar temperatures this week- going from upper 80s to mid to lower 80s towards this weekend.

Our Grapevine communities are tracking mid to upper 70s this week and cooling down to the low 70s this weekend.

Our mountains are seeing more slight rain chances pop up again on Saturday and Sunday.

Our deserts can expect highs in lower 90s this week, coming down to the low 80s towards the end.

Enjoy this rain and hang in there for the cooldown.

