Mild Monday with rain chances on the way

Happy Monday, Kern County. We're on track for another mild day across our region with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Relatively calm conditions hang on into the afternoon, but expect a bit of a breeze in the mountains and desert. Wind gusts could be up to 25 mph throughout the afternoon.

Unsettled weather is still lingering to our north. The atmospheric river that arrived late last week brought scattered rain to Northern California through the weekend, and another round of moisture is set to arrive Tuesday morning. Our neighbors in the central valley could see more impacts from Tuesday's rain.

A flood watch has been issued for Mariposa, parts of the Bay Area and Sacramento Valley through Wednesday morning.

Rain in Kern County is expected to be a bit lighter, but we will see some rainfall. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is the time to watch for rain in Kern, and we're tracking this closely throughout the week for you.

Valley

Bakersfield: 71 degrees expected by late afternoon

Delano: 69

Arvin: 72

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: 73 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Kernville: 70

Wofford Heights: 72

Desert

Mojave: 72 degrees expected by late afternoon.

California City: 74

Ridgecrest: 76

Mountains

Tehachapi: 67 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Frazier Park: 64

Pine Mountain Club: 62

