Mild start to May, but a cool down on the way

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. The start of a new month is often exciting, and our temperatures over the next 48 hours certainly reflect that.

The high temperatures across Kern for May 1 are right around the seasonal average. Bakersfield and valley areas will have high temperatures at or around 80 degrees. Tehachapi and Frazier Park's high temperatures will be in the mid-60s, and Lake Isabella and the Kern River Valley's highs will be in the mid-70s. The warmest spot for Wednesday will be in the desert, which will see high temperatures in the mid-80s.

The desert experienced high winds for the past few days, and although the National Weather Service suspended the Wind Advisory, there will still be gusty winds in areas near Mojave and Edwards Air Force Base. Gusts could be up to 45 mph.

Our warm temperatures are thanks to an area of high pressure building off of the Pacific, but a cooler area of low pressure looms to our North. That area of low pressure will swoop down into California this weekend, and by Sunday, temperatures will cool at least 10 degrees and Kern County could see rain chances. We'll continue to track that system as it gets closer.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and mild weather to start off the month of May. Have a great Wednesday.

