Minor storm chances Tuesday

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. We have just enough instability in the upper atmosphere where isolated thunderstorms are possible into the day.

A weak area of low pressure is off the coast of California early this week, and the best chance for thunderstorm development into the afternoon is in our high elevation neighborhoods. The KRV, mountains and desert are expecting the most activity from this—with isolated thunderstorm development possible early afternoon through Tuesday evening.

Brief heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning are possible with thunderstorms. Some storm chances hang on into the day Wednesday, but the better chance looks to be Tuesday.

Temperatures will also be slightly cooler into the day as clouds move in. Bakersfield is expecting 91 degrees Tuesday—much cooler than we were through the weekend.

