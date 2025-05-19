Monday kicks off another warming trend

Happy Monday, Kern County. This week brings another warming trend to central California.

The system that passed through over the weekend, the one that caused strong winds, moves off to the east today. We enter into a calmer pattern through the day Monday, and by Wednesday and Thursday, high pressure settles back in.

Temperatures are set to be warm all week, and most of Kern will be in the 80s and 90s by Wednesday. As the warming trend progresses through the week, humidity values are set to decrease. We'll keep a close eye on fire weather conditions as we prepare for this warm, dry pattern.

