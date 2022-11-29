More active weather this week

While dry, Kern County's weather was a bit more active than it has been on Monday.

You wouldn't have noticed it the Valley, but our mountain and desert communities were dealing with gusty winds.

In fact a Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 PM for desert areas.

Winds have been especially strong over exposed ridgetops in northeast Kern.

A 95 mile per hour gust was measured at Bird Springs Pass Monday afternoon.

Winds will be calming down late Monday night, and stay calm Tuesday.

Our weather will be picking back up soon after though, as we're tracking two rounds of rain in the forecast.

The first looks to arrive late Thursday into early Friday, and could mean wet weather for this year's Christmas Parade.

This first round looks fairly light, likely bringing between 0.10" and 0.25" of rain to the Valley.

The second, stronger storm will impact us Saturday into Sunday, and has the potential for heavier rain and even some pass-level snow on the backside of the storm.

Details are still unclear on the exact timing, track, and strength of the storms, so we'll hold off on a deep dive for now, and go more in-depth on rain potential on Tuesday.