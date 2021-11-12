More dense fog possible

Thursday kicked off with foggy skies for some of us, and it looks like that trend will stick around.

In fact, fog is likely to be more widespread Friday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect along the 99 corridor, this time extending farther south into Bakersfield.

Fog may impact your morning commute Friday, with visibility under a quarter of mile possible.

If you encounter fog, slow down and make sure you're using your low beam headlights.

Our fog chances don't end on Friday.

With stable weather expected through Monday, fog will be possible into early next week.

Temperatures will be on the rise too, with highs in the upper 70s in the Valley by Monday, and some 80s in eastern Kern.