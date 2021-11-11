More patchy fog possible

After a somewhat rainy Tuesday, we saw areas of dense fog in the Valley Wednesday morning.

Patchy dense fog will be possible again for the next several mornings, as we expect only gradual changes in our weather.

An area of high pressure will be building in off the pacific into the weekend.

That means clearing skies, calm weather, and some warmer temperatures.

High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the Valley by early next week.

80s will be possible in Eastern Kern.

Temperatures will begin to fall again by the middle of next week, and our fog chances will end.