More rain and snow Saturday

The first wave of our latest storm system arrived in Kern on Friday.

As expected, it didn't bring much of an impact, just a few light showers.

Showers will linger overnight, and become more widespread on Saturday.

Rain totals look fairly light in the Valley, though with most spots picking up 0.10" to 0.33".

Higher totals of an inch or more are possible in the foothills of the mountains east of Bakersfield.

Snow will be an issue this weekend, but only for our highest elevations.

Areas above 5,000 feet could get a few inches of snow, but totals of 1 to 3 feet are expected for areas above 6,000 feet in the lower Sierra around Lake Isabella.

Little to no snow is expected over the passes, fortunately.

The final impact we'll see from this storm system is gusty winds.

The strongest gusts are expected in the Kern Desert, where winds could hit 60 miles per hour.

Gusts to 45 miles per hour are possible through our mountain areas, and winds could even hit 30 miles per hour in the Valley.

