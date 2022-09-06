More record-breaking heat in the forecast

Labor Day 2022 turned out to be one of the hottest Labor Days on record.

The high reached 108° on Monday tying for the second hottest Labor Day in Bakersfield history.

Widespread heat impacted all of California.

San Luis Obispo saw temperatures reach 98° on Monday, and San Francisco saw the high reach 94°.

Both are extremely unusual in our coastal communities for this time of year.

Tuesday is not looking any better.

Bakersfield expects the high to reach 112° on Tuesday, which could be a big record breaker.

Tuesday's high would surpass the daily record of 111° and tie for the hottest temperature in September ever.

The last time the high reached 112° was in 2017.

That's only happened twice in the last 40 years, and if temperatures spike over 112° that would be the first time in 50 years.

A flex alert remains in effect on Monday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will be reissued Tuesday.

But, there is good news on the horizon.

As the high pressure system above us moves off into the west, temperatures are expected to fall on Saturday.

Tropical moisture is anticipated to accompany the dip in temperatures.

Moisture from what is now Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico could bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms to all of Kern county.

We will continue to monitor the conditions through the week.

In the meantime, drink plenty of water and stay out of the heat.