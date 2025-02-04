Mostly nice Tuesday, but rain chances start up by late afternoon

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. For most of the day, we continue to enjoy spring-like weather across Kern. After 4:00 p.m., our weather is set to get a bit more active.

This afternoon, the atmospheric river that brought rain and snow to Northern California this weekend is set to get another boost of moisture. As that system passes, more rain and snow is set to fall up north. The high peaks of the Sierra Nevada could get several more inches of snow, and the foot hills near Mariposa and Madera could see up to two inches of rain by Wednesday.

Closer to home, the rain will be much lighter. Scattered rain is likely after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday into the morning Wednesday. This won't be as much of a soaking rain. Bakersfield could receive a tenth of an inch of rain, and the KRV could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain.

There is a second storm system headed our way Thursday into Friday. This storm looks to be a tad colder than the latest system, and the exact timing is still to be determined. As of Tuesday morning, it looks like rain is possible from that storm Thursday night into Friday morning.

Valley

Bakersfield: 70 degrees expected by late afternoon

Delano: 69

Arvin: 69

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: 64 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Kernville: 61

Wofford Heights: 63

Desert

Mojave: 61 degrees expected by late afternoon.

California City: 64

Ridgecrest: 69

Mountains

Tehachapi: 58 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Frazier Park: 58

Pine Mountain Club: 56

