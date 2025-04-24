Much cooler by the weekend

April has been a month of big ups and downs in our temperatures, and the roller coaster ride continues this week.

After hitting 86° both Monday and Tuesday, Bakersfield will be about 20 degrees cooler by Saturday!

High temperatures will gradually fall until then, with upper 70s Thursday and lower 70s Friday.

The Saturday cool down also comes with a chance for rain.

The same low pressure system bringing in the cool temperatures will also bring in some pacific moisture.

It doesn't look like a lot of rain, but a few showers are likely, and a thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out.

Areas above 5,000 feet could see a bit of snow, too.

We'll keep a close eye on this system as we head toward the weekend!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

