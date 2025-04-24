Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Much cooler by the weekend

Valley highs fall into the 60s
Posted

April has been a month of big ups and downs in our temperatures, and the roller coaster ride continues this week.

After hitting 86° both Monday and Tuesday, Bakersfield will be about 20 degrees cooler by Saturday!

High temperatures will gradually fall until then, with upper 70s Thursday and lower 70s Friday.

The Saturday cool down also comes with a chance for rain.

The same low pressure system bringing in the cool temperatures will also bring in some pacific moisture.

It doesn't look like a lot of rain, but a few showers are likely, and a thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out.

Areas above 5,000 feet could see a bit of snow, too.

We'll keep a close eye on this system as we head toward the weekend!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk