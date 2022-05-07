Much cooler for Mother's Day

The weather is changing in Kern County!

Cooler air is beginning to flow our way, and most of us have seen a big drop in our temperatures today.

I saw most of us because we have seen a bit of a warm up in the desert.

Highs in China Lake actually hit 100 on Friday!

Bakersfield fell from 93 Thursday to 83 Friday and will keep falling.

We expect highs in the 70s this weekend and 60s by Monday!

Most of next week will be cool in general, with highs in the 60s and 70s in the Valley.

The cooler weather will come with gustier winds, though, with several days of winds gusting over 50 miles per hour in the desert and over 20 miles per hour in the Valley.