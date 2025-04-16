Much cooler Wednesday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We've had quite a bit of change in our weather this week. Monday brought the second warmest day of the year so far at 89 degrees in Bakersfield, but today is a different story.

Cool air is pushing into California as a strong upper level trough develops. This cool airmass is coming from Canada and set to peak on Thursday.

So, what does this mean for Kern? The first noticeable change will be the significant drop in temperatures by Wednesday afternoon. Valley cities fall into the low-70s, mountain towns in the 50s and 60s, and the KRV in the upper 60s. The desert takes a little longer to cool down, and those neighborhoods will be in the 70s and 80s Wednesday.

There's a minor chance for passing showers Wednesday through Friday as this system moves through. It won't be a total wash out, but passing showers and brief thunderstorms are possible for the next couple of days. The best chance for passing showers is in the mountains and desert Thursday and Friday.

Also with this system, expect to feel more wind. A noticeable breeze is expected in the mountains and desert Wednesday with gusts up to 30 mph.

