Near average temps ahead, worse air quality

TGIF!

We have made it to the end of the week and we have average temperatures to expect for the weekend ahead.

Bakersfield is expected to see a high of 94°, with other areas in the valley a couple degrees cooler.

The Grapevine communities will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The KRV will be in the low 90s today.

The deserts will be in the mid 90s, with areas like Ridgecrest getting up to 98°.

Our air quality is worse today and is in the Unhealthy range.

Our winds are mostly below 20 m.p.h this afternoon.

This weekend we are seeing similar temperatures for a nice Saturday and Sunday!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

