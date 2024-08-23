Near-record cool temperatures Friday and Saturday

We've got some excellent weather in the forecast!

Friday and Saturday will give us an early taste of fall.

In fact, this is some unusually cool weather for this time of the year.

The forecast high for Friday is 84°, the record coolest high is 83°!

Saturday's forecast high is 83°, and the record coolest high is 82°!

Temperatures like this are more typical of early October than they are of late August.

Temperatures will be dropping all across Kern, too.

Mountain areas see highs as cool as the upper 60s this weekend!

The KRV will be in the upper 70s Saturday, and desert areas will see a mix of 80s and 90s.

Sunday looks a little warmer, but still below average for this time of year.

Temperatures will be back above average next week, so enjoy this taste of fall while it's here!



