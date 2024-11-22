Nice day Friday before rain chances start this weekend

Happy Friday, Kern County. We have a beautiful day Friday with temperatures in the mid-60s and 70s across Kern. We're tracking two different storm systems that could bring rain to our area through the weekend and early next week.

The first storm is the same system that's been impacting Northern California this week. This is set to move south throughout the day Friday, and scattered light rain is expected for parts of Saturday. This first system is not very significant, and most areas will get around a tenth of an inch of rain or less.

The system that looks to be stronger is still a bit unclear. The latest model data show the system arriving off the coast in the late hours Sunday and very early Monday. Rain is expected for most of the day Monday. Details become less clear on this system when we think about potential rain accumulation. The latest numbers estimate around a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain in the valley, but there is potential for up to an inch of rain in the mountains. If we're on the higher end of those rain totals, we could have local flood risks.

Throughout the weekend as this system gets closer, we'll be tracking this very closely. Until then, here are the high temperatures for Friday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 75 degrees by late afternoon

Taft: 76

Arvin: 76

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 74 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 72

Wofford Heights: 73

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 72 by the afternoon.

California City: 72

Ridgecrest: 74

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 65 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 66

Pine Mountain Club: 64

