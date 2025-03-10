Nice day Monday before active weather comes back into play

Happy Monday, Kern County. We had a beautiful weekend thanks to the high pressure system that passed through California. That system's weekend trip came to an end, and it heads east today.

Active weather is the story heading into the week, but Monday is a fairly calm day. High temperatures in the 70s are likely in the valley, 50s and 60s for the mountains, and 60s and 70s in the desert. A bit of a breeze lingers in the mountains Monday, but there's not much to slow you down.

Unfortunately, that changes as early as Tuesday morning. A weak storm system, mainly favoring areas to our south, passes through California Tuesday. There's a minor chance, 30-40%, of passing showers in the mountains on your Tuesday morning commute. A few flurries are possible in Tehachapi before 8am Tuesday, and rain showers could linger into the late morning.

The larger of the two storms we're tracking this week arrives late Wednesday. So far, we're anticipating winds to increase, rain chances, and even a bit of mountain snow. Thursday is the busiest day for all of that activity. There's a possibility for travel impacts from this midweek storm due to wind and precipitation.

It's too early to nail down specific timing for showers, but we do have weather alerts already. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the mountains from Tuesday night through Thursday. Early estimates have Tehachapi and the Tejon Pass getting 1-3" of snow Wednesday-Thursday. Wind gusts up to 50mph are possible Wednesday through Thursday, which is another reason the NWS issued the winter storm watch.

Speaking of wind, latest models favor quite a bit in terms of wind activity from this midweek storm. A high wind watch is in effect Wednesday-Thursday for the west Valley, including Lost Hills and Taft, and the entire desert communities. Western Kern could get wind gusts up to 45mph, and the desert, near Mojave, could see gusts up to 65mph. Travel impacts are likely due to gusty winds on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

