Nice, mild weather for now

It's been a sunny, nice day in Kern County Tuesday, with little change expected for Wednesday.

If anything, a weak ridge building in may take our temperatures up a degree or two, but that still leaves us with 60s in the south mountains, mid 70s in the Valley, and a few 80s in the desert.

Skies will be mostly sunny, with a bit of haze and moderate air quality.

A bit of patchy fog will be possible early Wednesday, but it isn't expected to be widespread.

On Thursday, we'll start to see some minor changes.

A cold front will arrive in the afternoon to early evening, bringing some clouds, gustier winds, and maybe even a stray shower in our mountains communities.

Temperatures fall a few degrees both Thursday and Friday behind the front.

Looking ahead, we'll be keeping an eye on a storm system that may impact Kern County Monday into Tuesday.

Models currently bring in a decent rain with this storm, but being this far out, that's far from a guarantee.

Forecast models often overdo rain chances this far out, so we'll watch and hope, and provide you more details as we get closer.