Nice weather for Earth Day in Kern County

Happy Earth Day, Kern County. We're on track for another warm day across Kern for Tuesday.

This morning and early afternoon are great times to get outside for Earth Day. By later on, temperatures in the valley and desert will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Mountain towns will be in the 60s and 70s, and the KRV in the upper 70s.

Although temperatures are warming up Tuesday, there is change on the way. An unsettled, cool low pressure system is approaching California over the next few days. Winds are set to increase in the mountains and desert, with gusts up to 30mph on Tuesday evening.

We currently do not have any active wind alerts, but breezy conditions are expected to hang on through this week.

Temperatures will fall slightly by the end of the week and weekend. We're keeping an eye on that unsettled weather and tracking its impact.

