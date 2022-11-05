Nice weekend before our next storm

Another storm is on the way!

We get a few days to prepare for it, though.

Saturday and Sunday both look calm, mostly clear, and comfortable.

Highs in the Valley will be in the lower 60s Saturday, and near 70 Sunday.

Our next round of rain arrives Monday, as our next Pacific storm moves in.

This storm is looking quite a bit stronger than our last, too.

The storm is still several days away, so details are likely to change a bit, but we have at least an initial idea of how this storm will play out.

Our first wave of rain is set to arrive early on Monday as a cold front pushes through, and last into the late afternoon or early evening.

Rain totals for the Valley look to be between 0.10" and 0.33" for the first wave of moisture.

Kern will see some snow from the first wave, too.

Snow levels will start out very high, around 8,000 feet, but will drop to around 5,000 feet as the front passes.

The more significant round of rain and snow will arrive on Tuesday.

This second wave of rain could bring totals of 0.33" to 0.66" in the Valley, meaning total rain in the Valley could be as high as an inch before all the rain has fallen.

Even higher totals are expected in the mountains and foothills, and we'll be keeping an eye on flood potential in those areas.

We'll see more mountain snow on Tuesday, too, with snow levels dropping slowly down to about 3,500 by late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

By this time the storm will be winding down, so accumulations at pass level should be light.

Kerns highest peaks will see significant snow though, and places like Alta Sierra could easily pick up a foot.

Even higher totals are expected in the Sierra north of Kern County, where several feet of snow will fall.

The storm will also bring strong winds and cold temperatures back to Kern.

Stay tuned through weekend for updates as we track this strong storm!