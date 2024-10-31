No Tricks, All Treats: Mild forecast for Halloween, but gusty winds in East Kern

Happy Thursday and Happy Halloween, Kern County. We can expect another beautiful fall day across Kern with temperatures close to seasonal average.

For Thursday, we're tracking higher wind gusts in the mountains and desert, with the gusts up to 40-45 mph possible near Mojave. There are no active wind alerts, but be safe if you're traveling through those areas.

Have a fun and safe Halloween!

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 69 degrees by late afternoon.

Taft: 68

Arvin: 69

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 65 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 63

Wofford Heights: 65

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 68 by the afternoon.

California City: 71

Ridgecrest: 74

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 57 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 55

Pine Mountain Club: 54

