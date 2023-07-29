Not as bad this weekend

Bakersfield just barely hit 100° on Friday.

We only spent about 5 minutes in the triple digits before falling back to 99°.

Still that marks three triple digit days in a row, making heatwave #3.

Highs will stay right around the 100° mark through the weekend.

That's actually an improvement over the past few weekends, which both featured highs near 110°.

Unfortunately, desert areas in Kern will still see temperatures that warm this weekend.

Our weather pattern will be changing next week, though.

Temperatures will steadily fall, and Valley highs will end up in the mid 90s by the end of the week!

The pattern change will also open the door for some moisture to move into Kern early next week.

That means some clouds in the sky, and maybe a shower or storm popping up as well.