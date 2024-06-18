Not bad for now, triple digits back by the weekend

It's a good idea to enjoy the weather we get for the next few days, because it's going to be very hot by the weekend.

Highs in the Valley for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid 90s, near average for this time of year.

Mid to upper 80s are expected in the Kern River Valley, 70s are expected in the mountains, and desert areas will range from 90s to lower triple digits.

Temperatures will rise countywide on Friday, and be very hot by the weekend.

Valley highs will be around 105° by Saturday, rivaling the hottest weather we've had so far this year.

As of Monday it looked like the ridge responsible for our hot weather would break down quickly, but that's now looking less likely.

Latest data suggest we'll be stuck in a very hot weather pattern for several days.

Be ready for another heatwave!

