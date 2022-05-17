Not bad Tuesday, warmer weather coming

Not too bad in Kern today!

Temperatures were near average through the mountains and into the Valley with highs in the 70s and 80s.

The desert was warm, though!

China Lake hit 97 Monday afternoon,

We've also been tracking gusty winds, with a Wind Advisory in effect on the Mojave side of our local mountains through 2AM Tuesday.

Additional Wind Advisories will be possible this week with gusty winds forecast through Thursday.

Temperatures won't change much tomorrow, with a high of 86 forecast in Bakersfield.

Warmer weather is back by Wednesday, though.

Highs in the Valley will be back in the 90s, with highs close to that around Lake Isabella.

South mountain communities will be near 80, and the warmest spots in the desert will be near 100!