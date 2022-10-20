October cooldown coming

We are tracking a major cooldown on the way!

We've got to sit through a few more warm days before it gets here, though.

Temperatures in the Valley remain near 90 through Friday.

Similar temperatures are expected in the Kern Desert, with highs in the mid to upper 70s in the south mountains and mid to upper 80s in the Kern River Valley.

Skies will remain hazy through Friday with light winds.

Winds will start to pick up late Friday into Saturday as cooler air arrives in Kern County.

That cooler air is the result of a strong upper level trough swinging our way.

Highs will drop into the mid to upper 70s in the Valley by Saturday, and may not even break 70 on Sunday!

This will be the coolest weather we've seen in a very long time, as Bakersfield has had a high in the 60s since May!

High temperatures will be even cooler in the mountains, with places like Tehachapi and Frazier Park topping out in the mid 50s.