One last day of 90s

We're tracking some nicer weather here at home, and a devastating hurricane in Florida.

Let's start here in Kern.

Bakersfield will likely be in the 90s again on Thursday, but barely, with a high 91°.

That could be our last 90° day for a while, as our temperatures are forecast to continue to fall.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s on Friday, and fall all the way down into the lower 80s by Sunday!

Temperatures will then stay there for most of next week!

Switching to Florida, Hurricane Milton has made landfall.

Milton made landfall at 8:30 pm Eastern time on Wednesday, near Siesta Key which is south of Sarasota.

The storm was a category 3 hurricane at landfall.

Ahead of landfall Milton had spawned multiple tornadoes in Florida, and winds gusted over 90 miles per hour as the storm moved onshore.

Milton will move through the state through night, with widespread wind damage and flooding expected.

We'll continue to track the storm as it moves through the state.

