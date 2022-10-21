One last warm day

We're so close to fall weather!

Temperatures have been warm this week, running around 10 degrees above average the past few days.

That will be the case tomorrow, too, as we'll be near 90 in Bakersfield.

The warm weather leaves after that, though!

An upper level trough swinging into the Pacific Northwest will bring much anticipated relief from warm weather.

By Saturday highs in the Valley will be in the mid 70s, with mid 60s in the mountains.

The cooler air rushing in will also bring improved air quality and gusty winds, with peak gusts up to 40 miles per hour in eastern Kern.

Temperatures continue to fall into Sunday.

Highs in the Valley will only be in the 60s, with 50s forecast in the mountains.

Overnight lows will be cool by the weekend too.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s by Sunday night in the Valley and into the 30s at higher elevations.

Get ready to break out the long sleeves and enjoy the change!