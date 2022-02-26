Watch
One more cold night before a big warm up

A Freeze Warning is still in effect
Posted at 6:43 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 21:43:55-05

Our afternoon highs are climbing, but we're still struggling with some cold nights.

Bakersfield stayed just one degree above Freezing Thursday night, and Friday night looks about the same.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect in the Valley until Saturday morning.

From there, our weekend looks great!

We enjoy highs in the mid to upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday, with more clouds rolling through Sunday.

Temperatures will lag behind a bit in the mountains as snow still melts off.

Even warmer weather is coming next week though!

Highs in the Valley climb into the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday!

