One more day till the cooldown

Temperatures will start to shift as we head towards tomorrow, but we have one more day of similar temperatures left today.

Bakersfield will be seeing a high nearing 86° today, with the rest of the valley sightly below that.

The Grapevine is going to be hovering near 70° again.

The Kern River Valley will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

And our deserts will be in the full range of the 80s, with our northern communities being the hottest.

Our deserts also have a Wind Advisory lasting till 11 p.m. on Saturday. These gusty conditions will be bringing in that cooler air associated with the upper level trough coming into California.

Our rain chances are around 30% for Bakersfield and around 40% for our mountains, mainly happening on Saturday.

We get a taste of fall this weekend and then a taste of summer as we warm up next week!

