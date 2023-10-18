Watch Now
One more taste of summer weather

Expect highs in the 90s through the end of the work week
Posted at 9:10 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 00:10:17-04

Unfortunately, the beautiful weather we had Tuesday is not going to stick around.

High temperatures will be in the 90s in Bakersfield for the remainder of the work week.

Fortunately, we do see a cooldown in our near future.

Highs will drop into the 70s by the weekend!

It's possible that this is our last taste of summer weather, too.

Our average high starts to plummet in late October, and Tuesday was actually the last day of the season with a record high in the triple digits!

So the odds of us heating back up again before next year are fairly low.

